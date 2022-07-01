BizTech Share

Citroen launches electric vehicle in Turkish market

In the face of higher fuel prices, and longer-term concerns over the climate crisis, many consumers are making the switch over to electric cars. Sales are surging around the world. And the cost of entry is also going down as automakers introduce new models that are getting more affordable with each iteration. TRT World's Ludovica Brignola spoke to the CEO of French carmaker Citroen, who was in Istanbul this week, to find out how the company is contributing to this transition. #Türkiye #Citroen #ElectricVehicle