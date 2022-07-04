POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ocean Emergency
From world leaders and scientists to movie stars and diplomats. There were some pretty heavy hitters attending this year's Ocean Conference in Lisbon. And like many other UN-led climate summits, the warnings were clear and familiar. The planet is in peril, and we need to do something about it now. Guests: Carlos Alvarado Quesada Former President of Costa Rica Abed El Rahman Hassoun Oceanographer and Scientific Researcher at GEOMAR Laura Meller Greenpeace Ocean Policy Adviser Ranjan Panda Convenor at Combat Climate Change Network
July 4, 2022
