Zelenskyy: Deadly missile strike was 'purposeful Russian terror'

Powerful explosions were heard on Saturday morning in Ukraine's southern city of #Mykolaiv. It is not clear what caused the explosions. Air raid sirens also sounded across the region before the blasts. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denounced Friday's missile strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in #Odessa. More than 20 people died including children after a residential building and a recreation camp were hit. Zelenskyy called the strikes 'Russian terror'. Mark Klusener has more.