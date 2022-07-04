POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow claims full control over Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
02:08
World
Moscow claims full control over Ukrainian city of Lysychansk
We start with Ukraine, where Russian forces have captured the eastern city of Lysychansk - and now have control of the entire region of Luhansk. The area's Ukrainian governor said Lysychansk had been abandoned to save it from being destroyed. It means Moscow is now free to intensify efforts to seize control of the neighbouring region of Donetsk. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his defence minister to continue the offensive. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
July 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?