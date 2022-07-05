World Share

European labour strife, staff shortages disrupt summer travel

People trying to get to their summer holiday destinations across Europe have been faced with a miserable time. Airports and airlines are struggling with staff shortages and strikes, forcing thousands of flights to be cancelled. There have been pictures all over the internet of luggage sitting in piles, sometimes for weeks. And, the cost of tickets is going up because of rising oil prices. Mehmet Solmaz reports.