North Macedonia opposition rejects compromise with Bulgaria

The European Union wants to speed up a plan to welcome North Macedonia into the bloc. But the pro-Russian opposition there has a big problem with it. They argue that the proposal, launched by French President Emmanuel Macron, means compromising North Macedonia's identity and sovereignty. Mevludin Ibish from International Balkan University has more on this proposal by the French president. #EU #NorthMacedonia #Bulgaria