POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil steadies near $100 a barrel after plunging on recession risk
03:13
BizTech
Oil steadies near $100 a barrel after plunging on recession risk
Oil prices have steadied near $100 a barrel, after nose-diving on Tuesday, as a broad sell-off in commodities markets reflected fears that an economic downturn will undercut fuel demand. The prices fell by the most in four months dropping around 9.5%. Now, WTI is trading at $101 a barrel and Brent at $103. For more, we spoke to Han Tan, who is chief market analyst at Exinity Group, in Abu Dhabi. #OilPrices #OilDemand #Recession
July 6, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?