UK PM Boris Johnson insists he won't quit despite key senior resignations
04:48
World
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to stay in office despite facing his biggest challenge yet. Several ministers have now quit over his scandal-ridden leadership saying the public deserve better. Francesco Rizutto from Liverpool Hope University unpacks what is next for Prime Minister Johnson following the resignations of key cabinet ministers. #UKParliament #BorisJohnson #Resignations
July 6, 2022
