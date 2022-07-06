POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
America’s Food Insecurity | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
America’s Food Insecurity | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 1 in 10 US households are food insecure. Other data shows that 1 in 8 Americans experience food insecurity. The problem was made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation which soared to a 40-year high of 8.5% in March. GUESTS: Craig Gundersen, Chair at the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty; Leah Penniman, author and proprietor of Soul Fire Farm
July 6, 2022
