Kigali v Kinshasa
26:10
For months Presidents Paul Kagame and Felix Tshisekede have been involved in a war of words that many fear could turn into full-blown conflict. But now the Rwandan and Congolese leaders are meeting face to face in Luanda to try to settle their differences. Tensions have been rising in eastern Congo where more than a hundred militia groups wreak havoc on the region. But right now, most eyes are focused on just one of those groups. They're called the M23, and Kinshasa says they're backed by Rwanda. Vava Tampa Activist and Founder of Save the Congo Gatete Nyiringabo Ruhumuliza Researcher at the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research David Otto Counter Terrorism Specialist
July 6, 2022
