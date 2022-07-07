World Share

Downing Street confirms PM Boris Johnson to resign today

British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign today. On Wednesday, he vowed to stay put, even following months of scandals including Partygate and his giving a job to an MP who'd been accused of sexual misconduct. Many conservatives urged him to step down, citing what they call his lack of integrity. And now they are stepping down--over 50 members of his government have resigned in 48 hours.