Downing Street says Boris Johnson to resign as UK PM on Thursday
09:07
World
British media is reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign on Thursday. Just a day earlier, he had vowed to stay put, despite months of scandals including COVID-19 lockdown parties and the appointment of an MP accused of sexual misconduct. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University explains what finally tipped the scales against Johnson. #scandal #resign #BorisJohnson
July 7, 2022
