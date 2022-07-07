POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN report: World hunger on the rise, driven by the climate crisis and conflict
04:48
World
UN report: World hunger on the rise, driven by the climate crisis and conflict
The world is facing a food crisis as a result a perfect storm of different causes ranging from the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and now Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Aid agencies say we are headed for a food emergency. Marco V Sánchez Cantillo from the Agrifood Economics Division of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization discusses global food insecurity, malnutrition and hunger. #FAO #Foodcrisis #Ukraine
July 7, 2022
