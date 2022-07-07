POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson Resigns
Boris Johnson Resigns
They say a week is a long time in politics. But the past two days must have felt like a lifetime for Boris Johnson. A record number of his ministers and aides resigned over 48 hours placing the Prime Minister under immense pressure. Johnson was reluctant to step aside, repeatedly saying he would carry on. But on Thursday he agreed he could no longer continue. Peter Wilding Special Adviser to Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood Andre Walker Conservative Political Commentator Mete Coban Labour Councillor for Stoke Newington
July 7, 2022
