World Share

Sri Lanka's Central bank hikes interest rates in a bid to stem inflation

Sri Lanka's central bank has raised interest rates to the highest level in two decades. Officials say it's to head off runaway inflation as the country struggles to pay for food, medicine and fuel. And it's happening a day after the prime minister declared the country bankrupt. Street protests are continuing against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who many hold responsible for what's been called Sri Lanka's worst ever economic crisis. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.