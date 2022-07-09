World Share

Africa Matters: South Africa plunged into power crisis

South Africa is arguably facing its biggest power crisis in its history. At the best of times, the state-run power company Eskom can only meet about 87 percent of the nation's electricity needs. But the recent strike action has worsened the problem. Even though the government has met the workers' demands for a wage increase, the power shortfall persists and the most vulnerable are feeling the brunt. #SouthAfrica