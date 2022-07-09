POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Africa's Power Shortage
This week, we look at why nearly half of the people on the African continent have no access to electricity. Agnes Gitau from GBS Africa explains how this problem can be mitigated. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has described Türkiye as an 'important partner' in trade, defence and education during his first official visit to Ankara. And there's a sigh of relief in Mali after the West African regional bloc ECOWAS lifted the economic restrictions imposed on the military regime. #africamatters
July 9, 2022
