Credit Suisse, Money Laundering and Bulgarian Gangsters

Credit Suisse found guilty! In a first of its kind case, the prestigious bank in Switzerland was convicted of failing to prevent money laundering. The case involves a former Bulgarian wrestler and his drug trafficking gang - and a bank insider - also a Bulgarian former national athlete. And this isn't the first time the bank has been embroiled in scandals with dubious characters... We hear from Rudolph Elmer, a former Swiss banker turned 'whistleblower' who gave bank secrets to Julian Assange and Wikileaks, Tom Stocks, a senior investigator with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project, who worked on the Suisse Secrets report released in February this year, and Robert Mazur, author of 'The Betrayal' and former US Federal Agent who worked undercover as a money launderer and managed to infiltrate Pablo Escobar’s Colombian drug cartel and the Cali Cartel in the 80's and 90's. He is also directly responsible for the collapse of the BCCI.