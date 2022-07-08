POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sterling, FTSE 100 gain after Boris Johnson announces resignation
Sterling, FTSE 100 gain after Boris Johnson announces resignation
The Sterling has steadied at around the $1.2 mark, after having appreciated on Thursday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would step down after more than 50 resignations from his government. The FTSE100 in the UK is slightly down today but it rallied yesterday, closing at 1.14% But despite this, the UK economy has had a difficult year so far. First of all, the Sterling has fallen more than 9% against the US dollar this year. Inflation in the country is currently running at 9% and the Monetary Policy Committee projects it will exceed 11% in October. We spoke to Stephen Innes, who is SPI Asset Management Managing Partner. He shared his thoughts on the pound's trajectory for the rest of the year. #UnitedKingdom #Pound #UKEconomy
July 8, 2022
