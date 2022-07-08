BizTech Share

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe leaves lasting economic legacy

Japan is in shock after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while making a campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday. Abe's economic legacy is defined by his namesake strategy, Abenomics. Those policies sought to jolt Japan's economy back to life after more than two decades of stagnation, following the collapse of an asset bubble in the early 1990s. He also looked to reverse Japan's post-war pacifist stance. Melinda Nucifora looks back at his legacy. #ShinzoAbe #ShinzoAbeLegacy #JapanEconomy