POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU airlines face delays amid post-COVID staff shortages
07:09
BizTech
EU airlines face delays amid post-COVID staff shortages
It's the most lucrative time of year for Europe's multi-billion dollar tourism sector. This year's holiday season is also expected to be the best since the pandemic began. But COVID-19-era lay-offs that helped businesses stay afloat during lockdowns now threaten to spoil the success of the summer. Ludovica Brignola reports. For more on this, we were joined by Alessandra Priante, who is the director for United Nations World Tourism Organisation for Europe. #EuropeTourism #TravelIndustry #AirTravel
July 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?