World Share

Playback: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

Here on #Playback, we bring you up to date with the biggest and best stories of the week. Stay tuned as we dive into global events around the world. This week we begin in London, where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned. But he plans to stay in power until his successor is chosen. We take a look at what that means for the UK government. And in the US, there was yet another mass shooting, this time at a 4th of July parade in Chicago. Seven people were killed and dozens more wounded. We also examine the cost of Russia's attack on Ukraine as Kiev pleads with international donors to help rebuild the war-torn country. Finally, we’re on the ground in Gaza and Pakistan to see the impact of rising food prices as Muslims celebrate the festive period of Eid al-Adha