Russia's Lavrov reported absent as Ukraine FM addresses G20 talks

Russia's top diplomat stormed out of the G20 summit in Indonesia following a chorus of condemnation over the country's war with Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov left the meeting of leading economies early, after telling his counterparts Russia’s agression was not responsible for a global hunger crisis. It was his first meeting with leaders from the west since Russia mounted its attack on Ukraine. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.