Boris Johnson must be replaced 'quickly'
02:30
World
Replacing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be done 'properly and quickly' - that's the message from many senior Conservatives in his own party as well as political opponents. Following Johnson's resignation on Thursday, a number of MPs have now entered the leadership battle. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more on the saga that led to this, and Johnson's desire to stay in the role until October. #BorisJohnson #ConservativeParty #UK
July 9, 2022
