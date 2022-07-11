BizTech Share

Safe haven US dollar hits 24-year high against Japanese yen

As fears of recession rise around the world, investors are flocking to the US dollar. The greenback has reached a 24-year high against the Japanese yen. It's also near equal value with the euro - something that hasn't happened in 20 years. We're joined by Susannah Streeter, investment analyst at Hargreaves Landsdown in the UK. She tells us about the euro's weakness against the dollar, and why it is significant.