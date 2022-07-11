What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

How did Shinzo Abe's assassination impact the outcome of Japan elections?

Japan's ruling coalition now controls more than two-thirds of the upper house, after Sunday's parliamentary election. The vote took place two days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Emanuel Yi Pastreich, director of the Asia institute unpacks on what effect the tragic killing of Abe had on the outcome of the poll. #shinzoabe #japanelections #LDPKomeito