Trump eyes 2024 election despite new allegations
04:04
World
Shocking new revelations about former US President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed his growing political vulnerabilities, as he eyes another presidential bid. Robert Gutsche from Lancaster University discusses whether damming evidence over the Capitol Hill riots will impact Trump’s popularity as he plans to run for the presidency. #DonaldTrump #2024Election #CapitolRiots
July 11, 2022
