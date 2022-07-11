Japan's ruling coalition controls more than two-thirds of the upper house

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Japan's ruling coalition now controls more than two-thirds of the upper house, after Sunday's parliamentary election. The vote took place two days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while campaigning for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to continue working on amending Japan's pacifist constitution, which was a long-cherished goal of his late predecessor. Claire Herriot reports.