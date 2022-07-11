POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hotels, restaurants face staff crisis ahead of peak season
02:22
World
Hotels, restaurants face staff crisis ahead of peak season
Spain is expecting to receive as many international visitors this summer as in 2019, reaching the levels prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the tourism and hospitality sector is struggling to find workers to keep up with the growing demand. The Spanish government is preparing to change its migration rules to attract thousands of international workers to key sectors like tourism. Jaime Valezquez reports.
July 11, 2022
