World Share

Sri Lanka's parliament to reconvene Friday, vote for new president next week

Sri Lanka's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has made no public comment since fleeing his residence in Colombo on Saturday. He has however confirmed he will stand down on Wednesday, after protesters stormed his home over the weekend, and which they continue to occupy. The oficial residence of the president has almost become a living musuem, with long queues of people lining up to have a look to see how Rajapaksa lived. Lawmakers in parliament have agreed to choose the country's next leader next week, on July the 20th. Facing the collapse of the economy and running out of money to bring in imported goods like food, medicines and fuel, it's not clear how quickly a new administration will be able to turn things around. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.