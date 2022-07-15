POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is a Drone Arms Race Brewing in Central Asia?
Is a Drone Arms Race Brewing in Central Asia?
Back in May, the opening of an Iranian factory in the Central Asian republic of Tajikistan passed without much attention. The facility, which will produce drones, was the first of its kind that Iran has built in a foreign country. Tajikistan, which has close economic and defence ties with Iran, said it welcomed the help in upgrading its military equipment, and that the two would work together to combat terrorism. We ask what impact Iran's growing drone capabilities will have for Central Asia, especially in the aftermath of the Taliban's takeover, and in the broader region, including Syria and the South Caucuses. Guests: Ismail Sari Associate Professor at Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University Ulas Pehlivan Security Analyst
July 15, 2022
