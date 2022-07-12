POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Stocks fall amid mounting fears of global economic slowdown
Stocks fall amid mounting fears of global economic slowdown
Global equity markets are down today as investors fear a recession is becoming inevitable. In Asia, growth is under threat as China revives lockdowns to curb sporadic outbreaks of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the euro has fallen to a fresh 20-year low, and briefly reached parity with the US dollar. Its latest decline follows the temporary closure of the Nord Stream One pipeline from Russia to Germany. Danni Hewson, financial analyst at A-J Bell explains the implications of the pipeline’s closure on Europe. #GlobalRecession #StockMarkets #NordStream
July 12, 2022
