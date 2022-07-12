POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NASA reveals first image from new space telescope
04:09
World
NASA reveals first image from new space telescope
President Joe Biden has released the first full-colour image from NASA’s most powerful telescope during a public event at the White House. The image from NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope is the furthest humanity has ever seen in time and distance, closer to the dawn of the universe and the edge of the cosmos. Francisco Diego from University College London explains. #WebbTelescope #NASA #Biden
July 12, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?