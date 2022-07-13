POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe named as acting president
04:03
World
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe named as acting president
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president and has declared a state of emergency in the country. The latest developments come after it was revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaska and his family fled to the Maldives. Jehan Perera from the National Peace Council of Sri Lanka has more on the situation in Sri Lanka. #RanilWickremesinghe #SriLankaCrisis #GotabayaRajapaksa
July 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?