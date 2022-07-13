POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What is next for Sri Lanka after the president flees the country
05:53
World
What is next for Sri Lanka after the president flees the country
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed acting president and has declared a state of emergency in the country. The latest developments come after it was revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his family have fled to the Maldives. Former Sri Lankan Minister of Higher Education, Rajiva Wijesinha talks to TRT World about the crisis in the country and what the future holds for the country. #RanilWickremesinghe #GotabayaRajapaksa #SriLanka
July 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?