Türkiye’s Failed Coup: Six Years On

On an unassuming Friday night six years ago, Türkiye suddenly faced the prospect of its elected government being overthrown by a rogue faction of its military. In spite of some internal political differences at the time, Turks rose up together that night, many risking their lives, to protect democracy. Hundreds were killed and thousands were injured but they succeeded in an extraordinary act of defiance against armed soldiers with guns, tanks and warplanes. Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Taha Meli Arvas Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University Tarık Oguzlu International Relations Professor at Istanbul Aydin University