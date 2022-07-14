POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nation remembers night of defiance, honours martyrs
Nation remembers night of defiance, honours martyrs
July 15th. A night of defiance. A night of honour. A night of the strength for the people of Turkiye - with heroes standing up to protect their nation. A day when Turkish people stood against a bloody coup attempt which was to overthrow the country's democratically elected government. On Friday, Turkiye marks the sixth year anniversary of the attempted coup. It left 251 people dead and nearly 2200 injured.
July 14, 2022
