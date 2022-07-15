POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden, Lapid sign pledge to stop Iran from having nuclear weapons
02:55
World
Biden, Lapid sign pledge to stop Iran from having nuclear weapons
The United States and Israel have signed a pledge to do whatever is necessary to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Speaking in Israel, the US president has also repeated Washington's support for a two-state solution for Palestinians, but advisers have indicated that's not a priority during Joe Biden's visit. On Friday, he's expected to meet the Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in the Occupied West Bank. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Biden #Israel #Iran
July 15, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?