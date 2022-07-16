World Share

Africa Matters: Monkeypox Outbreak

This week, we focus on the monkeypox outbreak. The virus has infected more than 9,000 people globally since May, and it's now spreading to countries where it isn't usually found. Dr. Amit Thakker from the Africa Healthcare Federation tells us there’s also a rise in imported monkeypox cases in Africa. We then go to Kenya, where avocado farmers are still waiting to export their fresh produce to China, six months after a deal was signed. And we dive into the Atlantic Ocean, where an underwater museum founded by a Senegalese NGO is looking to not only revive marine life but also tackle overfishing. #africamatters