Biden: Palestinian frustration is being felt everywhere
05:06
World
Biden: Palestinian frustration is being felt everywhere
US President Joe Biden has held talks with his Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Occupied West Bank. Biden reiterated his support for a two-state solution, saying the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is hurting everyone, and that the frustration of Palestinians is being felt everywhere. Palestinian affairs analyst Osama Nazza weighs in on this visit.
July 15, 2022
