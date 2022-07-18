BizTech Share

Files reveal years of hidden lobbying by ride-hailing giant Uber

Now for a look under the hood at the ride-hailing giant, Uber. The company is at the centre of a massive leak of documents that detail years of sketchy behaviour. That includes possibly illegal dealings with powerful politicians, who helped transform the firm from a money-losing start-up into a multi-billion dollar transportation behemoth. Paolo Montecillo reports. Nicole Sadek is an editorial fellow at the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. They're leading the effort to comb through the 124,000 documents leaked to the media by a former Uber executive. She tells us about what the group is doing, and what they hope the revelations will achieve. #Uber #UberLeaks #RideHailing