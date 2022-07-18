BizTech Share

Oil advances after Biden's trip to Middle East

Oil prices are advancing this morning after US President Joe Biden wrapped up a landmark visit to the Middle East without a firm commitment from key producer Saudi Arabia to boost crude supplies. Meanwhile, EU investors are still worried about the resumption of gas supplies from Russia, after Kremlin-controlled Gazprom said it could not guarantee the safe operation of a critical part of the pipeline that runs under the Baltic sea to Germany because of doubts over the return of a turbine from Canada. We spoke to David Madden, who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital. #Biden #MiddleEast #Oil