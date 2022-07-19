POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lankan opposition leader withdraws from presidential race
03:47
World
Sri Lankan opposition leader withdraws from presidential race
Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has withdrawn from the presidential race, as nominations are set to be heard in parliament. The ruling SLPP has decided to support acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu from the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Sri Lanka discusses who is likely to win this presidential race. #SajithPremadasa #RanilWickremesinghe #SriLankaProtests
July 19, 2022
More Videos
