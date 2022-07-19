POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mass Tourism Threatens Scenic Spots in the Balkans
26:05
World
Mass Tourism Threatens Scenic Spots in the Balkans
In this episode, we look at how mass tourism is threatening the region's natural beauty and some of its famous hotspots. The high number of tourists is said to be completely overwhelming the region’s coasts and this is perhaps felt even more on the popular Greek island of Mykonos, which draws millions of visitors each year. Worried locals say they can no longer recognise the island, as more and more unplanned construction sites are popping up. The Greek government says it will address the problem, and many hope it will have an impact. Fay Doulgeri has more from Mykonos. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp
July 19, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?