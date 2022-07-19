World Share

Sri Lanka's parliament to pick new president among three candidates

Unease reigns in Sri Lanka, ahead of a parliamentary vote to elect a new president on Wednesday. It's happening after thousands of protesters stormed the offices and residences of president Gotobaya Rajapaksa, who then fled the country and resigned soon after. It's calmed down protesters for now, as they await a new leader who they hope will lead the bankrupt nation out an economic crisis. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.