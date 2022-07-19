POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
London Fire Brigade declares major incident after several fires
02:03
World
London Fire Brigade declares major incident after several fires
Soaring temperatures continue across much of Western Europe as a heatwave heads north. Deadly wildfires in France, Portugal, Spain and Greece have forced thousands of people to leave their homes. In the UK, the country has recorded its highest temperature of more than 40 degrees. Meanwhile, a major incident has been declared in London after a spate of fires broke out in the capital. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
July 19, 2022
