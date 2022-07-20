POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye, Iran and Russia agree to eliminate terror groups in Syria
Türkiye, Iran and Russia agree to eliminate terror groups in Syria
Türkiye, Iran and Russia have agreed on the need to eliminate terrorist groups from Syria. At a summit in Tehran, the leaders also reaffirmed their determination to find a diplomatic solution to end the 12-year civil war. Ahmet Uysal, director of the Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies, weighs in on how these countries will work to end terror groups in Syria. #Syria #Erdogan #PKKterrorgroup
July 20, 2022
