POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
PTI’s Punjab Victory
25:15
World
PTI’s Punjab Victory
Imran Khan is a Pakistani political heavyweight. Less than four months ago he was ousted in a vote of no confidence, but the former prime minister's presence in the country is impossible to ignore. Despite his ouster, Khan still draws massive crowds of supporters in an ongoing effort to return to power. And his party's key election victory in the Punjab province on Sunday could prove the catalyst for his revival. Fawad Chaudhry Pakistan’s Former Minister of Information and Broadcasting Saad Muhammad Retired Brigadier in Pakistan's Army Huma Baqai Professor at the Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship
July 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?