US vows to challenge any further Russian annexation of Ukraine

Russia has carried out multiple attacks in Ukraine on Thursday. One in the city of Kharkiv and three in Donbass - downing a Ukrainian military plane near Krama-torsk. Donetsk police say Russian strikes hit 13 settlements, killing and wounding civilians. With shelling on Ukraine's second largest city of Kharkiv killing at least two people and wounding 19 others. It comes after Ukraine announced it has killed over 100 Russian soldiers over the past day. Tensions have flared after Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow's focus in Ukraine is no longer limited to the east. US officials have accused Russia of preparing to annex more of Ukraine, as it did with Crimea in 2014.