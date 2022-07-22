POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Japan's inflation rose to 2.2% in June
Asia-Pacific markets are mixed this morning as investors are digesting Japan's inflation data. Prices in Japan rose 2.2% in June compared to a year ago, in line with analysts' expectations. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised rates more than expected on Thursday with ECB President Christine Lagarde warning that inflation risks had intensified. For more on global consumer prices, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #Inflation #InterestRates #CentralBanks
July 22, 2022
